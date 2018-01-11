Scott Drury survives ballot challenge in AG race, declares ‘the good guys won’

The state elections board on Thursday ruled in favor of state Rep. Scott Drury’s name appearing on the Democratic ballot for attorney general despite a challenge from what the candidate called “entrenched politicians and special interests.”

An Illinois State Board of Elections hearing examiner on Jan. 5. recommended Drury be knocked from the Democratic ballot for Illinois attorney general because he filed an incorrect statement of economic interest.

But a second recommendation from the board’s general counsel didn’t agree with that assessment. That recommendation says the statement Drury filed is sufficient since it “relates to the State of Illinois,” not just the district he represents.

The board on Thursday ruled 5-3 in favor of Drury’s name appearing on the ballot.

Drury on Thursday said the objection was lodged against him by the “Democratic Party establishment.”

“Through his challenge, [Illinois House Speaker] Mike Madigan and a corrupt political system tried to thwart democracy and maintain their grip on power,” Drury said in a statement. “The good guys won, and there will be a lot more victories for the public when I’m attorney general.”

The objection was filed by Thomas Rottman Jr., who is listed as as a member of the Board of Crane Operators Examiners, and was appointed by the mayor, according to a City of Chicago website.

According to the initial hearing examiner’s recommendation, Drury filed a statement of economic interest, required to run for office, but submitted a statement from April 2017 that he submitted to the secretary of state for his role as state representative.

Drury’s attorneys claimed his statement was accurate because it was filed within a year, which is required. And they argued that even if he had filed one for the attorney general post, it would have been identical to the one he submitted.

Drury is in a crowded field of challengers. Former Gov. Pat Quinn; state Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago; Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering; former city official Sharon Fairley; lawyer Aaron Goldstein; former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti and Chicago Park Board President Jesse Ruiz are vying for the post Lisa Madigan is giving up.