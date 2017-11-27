Seahawks rule safety Kam Chancellor out for rest of season

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without strong safety Kam Chancellor for the rest of the season due to a neck injury he suffered earlier this month, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Carroll announced the news during his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM. Chancellor was hurt late in Seattle’s victory over Arizona on Nov. 9 while making a tackle. Carroll was unclear about Chancellor returning in the future.

“It’s really up to him,” Carroll said.

Chancellor has spent his entire career with Seattle, becoming a starter in 2011. Chancellor recently spent time away from the team while meeting with doctors to determine the severity of his injury and possible courses of action.

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor. | Rick Scuteri/AP

Chancellor was apparently injured late in the win over the Cardinals while tackling Andre Ellington with just over two minutes remaining. He stayed in for one more play before leaving to be attended to on the sideline. Bradley McDougald has filled in with Chancellor sidelined.

Carroll also announced that defensive end Cliff Avril would be undergoing “disc-related” surgery this week after being out since October with a neck injury. Carroll did not give specifics and indicated any future return was up to Avril.

Avril is in his fifth season with the Seahawks. He was injured in a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 1. He was chasing down Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the back of Brissett’s foot caught Avril in the chin as he lunged to make the tackle. Avril was seen shaking his arms and flexing his hands after the impact.

“We’re really happy he’s going to get fixed up,” Carroll said.