Republican Congressman Peter Roskam defeated by Democrat Sean Casten

Political newcomer Sean Casten defeated Republican Congressman Peter Roskam Tuesday night in Illinois’ 6th District, a race being watched closely around the nation as Democrats tried to flip the GOP-led House of Representatives.

And in another traditionally Republican suburban district, Lauren Underwood was leading Republican Randy Hultgren in the 14th District, 52 percent to 48 percent, with just over 50 percent of the precincts reporting.

Casten was projected to beat the west suburban six-term congressman, 53 percent to 47 percent, with about about 56 percent of the precincts reporting.

Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted out his “Total Endorsement” in urging the Illinois electorate to vote for Hultgren, who’s held the office since 2011. The Republican president had also praised Hultgren a few weeks ago at a rally in Murphysboro after the veteran congressman drove 300 miles to be there.

The 14th District, once home to now disgraced former Republican House Speaker Dennis Hastert, encompasses parts of seven counties in the Far Western suburbs — DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will.

The 6th District, redistricted since it was the stronghold of powerful Republican Henry Hyde, now spans parts of Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties.

Downstate, another Republican incumbent boosted by Trump appeared to be in trouble. Democrat challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan was leading over Rodney Davis, 54 percent to 35 percent, with almost half of the precincts reporting.

At a Wheaton golf club Tuesday night, Roskam hadn’t yet joined his supporters but watched results from a different room.

His campaign spokeswoman had expressed optimism, saying, “It’s still really early, we’re feeling really good as a team, the congressman is feeling good.”

Roskam supporter Gregory Moffett said the congressman’s politics reflect his community’s values, and Casten doesn’t stand a chance.

“I don’t think it will be that close,” he said. “Roskam killed the previous Democratic opponent.”

Moffett said 6th District residents he’s talked to recently are more in favor of Trump now than they were in 2016. Moffett attributed that support to the booming economy and low unemployment, adding he doubts the “blue wave” many have predicted will come to pass.

At Underwood’s watch party on the Kane County Fairgrounds the mood was cautiously optimistic.

John W. Anderson of Aurora said he got behind Underwood, a nurse who’d be the district’s first African-American and first female representative, after hearing her speak at a local Democratic party meeting.

“I’m supporting her because she smart and she knows the issues, but I’ll say being black doesn’t hurt her,” said Anderson, who also is African American.

Anderson said his neighbors are most concerned about Republican attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“I know too many people who never had health care,” he said of the days before Obamacare. “Now I’m worried that they’ll lose it – either because their premiums are too high and rising, or because it’ll be gone.

“I’m a little nervous tonight, but if she wins I won’t be surprised,” he said.

Elsewhere around the Chicago metro area, incumbents saw clear victories.

In the northwest suburban 8th District, Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi won a second term, beating Republican businessman Jitendra “JD” Diganvker 67 percent to 33 percent, with about a quarter of the precincts in.

Longtime Chicago Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky was projected to easily defeat John Elleson, keeping the 9th District Democratic, about three to one, with 75 precincts of precincts reported.

Fellow Democrat Brad Schneider was declared the winner in the north suburban 10th District, beating historian and mathematician Douglas R. Bennett 67 percent to 32 percent, with about 13 percent of precincts counted.

Democrat Bill Foster defeated Dr. Nick Stella, about two to one, in the 11th District, also with about 13 percent of precincts reported.

And In the 16th District, four-time incumbent Republican Adam Kinzinger beat immigration attorney Sara Dady, 59 percent to 41 percent, with more than half of the precincts reporting.