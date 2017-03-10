Search called off for person reported drifting in Lake Michigan

A search Tuesday night for a person who was reported drifting on a flotation device about a half-mile out in Lake Michigan was called off after no one was found.

Emergency responders were searching for a person in the water near Montrose Avenue and Lake Shore Drive near the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side, Fire Media Affairs reported about 7 p.m. on Twitter.

A “credible person” reported the person in the water and crews were searching using an infrared camera, the fire department said.

Search continues off Montrose credible witness reported person in water. Cfd chopper using infrared camera — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 4, 2017

The search was called off after an extensive search with no one found, the fire department posted about an hour later.

Search off Montrose called off. Extensive scan over miles wide area with no results. Helicopter FLIR camera and boats. Units returning — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 4, 2017

A spokesperson for the fire department was not immediately available to provide additional information.