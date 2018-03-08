Search continues for 24-year-old man missing since last summer

Chicago Police released another missing person alert Thursday for a missing 24-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since last summer.

Stephon Ivy was last seen June 3, 2017 near 70th and Sangamon streets in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Ivy was described as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound black man with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Police last released a missing person alert for Ivy in August 2017.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.