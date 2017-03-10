Search for possibly armed suspect prompts Plainfield North HS lockdown

Plainfield North High School was under a soft lockdown Tuesday afternoon while police searched for a wanted person who is possibly armed near the southwest suburban high school.

Police were searching for the wanted person about 1 p.m. near the area of 119th Street and 248th Avenue, according to a statement posted on the Plainfield Police Department’s Facebook page. The person was possibly in possession of a firearm.

As of 2:24 p.m., students were being intermittently released from school, expect for those who live in the surrounding subdivisions, police said.

Residents within a 1/2-mile radius of the intersection were also asked to remain inside their homes, police said.

Additional information was not available.