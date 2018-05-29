Search to resume after CFD diver dies while looking for man who fell in river

A Chicago Fire Department diver was pulled from the water along this stretch of the South Branch of the Chicago River late Monday. Juan Bucio was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. | MItch Dudek/Sun-Times

The search for a missing boater that was halted Monday night after the death of a Chicago Fire Department diver was scheduled to resume Tuesday afternoon in the South Branch of the Chicago River.

Juan Bucio, 46, died while searching for a 28-year-old man who’d fallen off a boat near the 2600 hundred block of South Ashland.

Firefighters responded to the call of a man in the water around 7:49 p.m.

During the search, Bucio lost contact with his dive partner, said Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago.

Bucio was eventually located and pulled from the river by backup divers who jumped in to search for him.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital by ambulance and CPR was performed on the way, Santiago said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:02 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers from the Police Marine Unit were slated to resume searching for the 28-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

A fire department spokesman, reached Tuesday, could not immediately provide more information on the circumstances of Bucio’s death.

Police are also investigating Bucio’s death, but have no reason to believe it was anything but a tragedy.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the diver’s death but there is no signs of foul play or evidence of any criminal wrongdoing by anyone at this point,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. “It appears to be a heart breaking tragedy”

The stretch of river just west of Ashland Avenue where Bucio was pulled from the water contains a scrap metal yard. A Chicago Park District riverside trail is on the opposite bank. The area is just northwest of Bridgeport.

Bucio joined the CFD in 2003 and had been a member of the dive team since 2007. He is survived by his two sons, ages 7 and 9, and nine siblings. One of his brothers is a fellow CFD firefighter, and one of his sisters is a Chicago Police officer, Santiago said.

“A piece of Chicago was lost tonight,” said CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson in a statement Tuesday. Johnson called Bucio “a hero who dedicated and ultimately gave his life attempting to save others.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel also released a statement early Tuesday, praising Bucio for his heroism.

“When the call came for help, Juan Bucio was the special type of person who answered,” the mayor said. “He will be missed, but his service and selflessness will be remembered.”

Bucio is the 13th member of the Chicago Fire Department to have died in the line of duty since 2000, according to the Illinois Fire Service Institute.

The last line of duty death happened in December of 2015, when firefighter Daniel Capuano died from injuries suffered in a fall, according to the institute.

Ladders and an American flag were raised for a procession as Bucio’s body was brought from Stroger Hospital to the Cook County Morgue early Tuesday. Dozens of CFD and CPD personnel lined up and saluted as the ambulance drove past.

“Please keep the family in your prayers,” said Santiago.

Two other divers were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, Santiago said. They have since been released.

Officers with the Chicago Police Marine Unit suspended their search for the man who fell off the boat about 2 a.m. The unit will start searching again after sunrise near West 26th Street and South Ashland Avenue, police said.

Contributing: Tom Schuba, Taylor Hartz