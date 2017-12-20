Search warrant turns up guns, drugs in Lansing home

A man and a teenage boy are facing drug and weapons charges after a house search Saturday in south suburban Lansing.

Authorities obtained a search warrant while investigating two separate reports of shots fired in the 10800 block of Oakley Avenue in Lansing, according to a statement from Lansing police. The first incident happened Nov. 27, resulting in a neighbor’s vehicle being damaged by gunfire.

The other shooting happened about 11 p.m. Dec. 14, when residents in the block heard an argument followed by numerous gunshots, police said. When officers arrived they found shell casings, but no one would answer the door at the house where the argument and shots were reportedly heard. No injuries were reported.

Investigators eventually obtained a search warrant for the home, which they executed early Saturday morning, police said. A resident of the home, 22-year-old Larry Baldwin, and a “juvenile male” were taken into custody after the search turned up two semi-automatic pistols, marijuana and other drugs. No one in the home was a registered firearm owner.

Baldwin was charged with possession and manufacture of a controlled substance, police said. He was ordered held on a $10,000 bond and his next court date was scheduled for Jan. 8.

The boy is facing weapons and marijuana charges and was taken to the Cook County juvenile detention center, police said.