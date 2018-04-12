Sears closing its last store in Chicago

Sears will close its last store in Chicago in July, the retailer announced Thursday. | AP file photo

The last Sears department store in Chicago is slated to close this summer.

Hoffman Estates-based Sears Holdings on Thursday told employees at the store at Six Corners will close in July. The auto center will close in May.

The store at 4730 W. Irving Park Road was among 265 properties sold to Seritage Growth Properties in 2015 in a sale-leaseback deal. Sears said Thursday that Seritage is exercising its right to reclaim the space.

“We have proudly served our members and customers on Chicago’s Northwest Side for the last eight decades,” Sears said in a statement.

“Although we are disappointed by this last store closure in Chicago, by no means does this change our commitment to our customers and presence to Chicago’s residents.”

The Sears store has anchored the shopping district since 1938.

Ald. John Arena (45th) said he had mixed emotions about Sears’ announcement.

“It has been an iconic part of Six Corners,” Arena said. “But there has been a long holding of breath as the company struggled. At least there is now certainty about this site.”

His office has yet to receive a proposal for the property’s future from Seritage.

“I’ll be optimistic that we will get to a place that meets the standards we have established for Six Corners.”

“Sears has been a mainstay of the Six Corners community for decades and will certainly be missed,” Six Corners Association executive director Kelli Wefenstette said.

The main building should be preserved and transformed for the next 80 years, Wefenstette said.