Sears’ Wish Book making a comeback

Sears is bringing back its Wish Book, even a printed version.

The 120-page Wish Book, last printed in 2011, compiles the department store’s breadth of products from decorations and kitchen essentials to clothes and appliances. Of course, there are games and toys too.

“Our members told us they missed the Wish Book, so we had to bring it back, but in a special way that lets you share more joy wherever you are,” said Kelly Cook, chief marketing officer for Sears and Kmart.

The digital version is available at sears.com/wishbook or through the Sears app.

Some Sears customers will get a printed 2017 Wish Book in the mail. The catalog also will be available at Sears stores while supplies last.

The first Wish Book, then known as the Sears Christmas Book, came out in 1933.