Second body found in Calumet River near site of Far South Side crash

Chicago Police Department Marine Unit divers continue the search for two men missing after a vehicle crashed into the Calumet River early Sunday in the 13600 block of South Calhoun. | Chicago police

Chicago police divers found a second body Friday morning in the Calumet River near the place where a vehicle crashed into the water early Sunday on the Far South Side.

Chicago Police Department Marine Unit divers found the body about 11:15 a.m. near Sunset Marina, 13601 S. Calhoun, according to a statement from police.

While the person remained unidentified and police could not specify their age or gender Friday afternoon, investigators think the discovery could be related to the crash.

About 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a “wet and confused” 26-year-old man was found walking on Torrence Avenue, police said. Hours after he was taken to Trinity Hospital in an unknown condition, the man told investigators he was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into the Calumet River.

Surveillance footage confirmed the vehicle went into the river in the 13600 block of South Calhoun, police said. The man told investigators he thought his two friends — 23-year-old Devontae Searcy and a 26-year-old man — were still in the submerged vehicle.

On Sunday afternoon, the vehicle was found unoccupied in the river, police said. Chicago Police Department Marine Unit boats and divers have searched the river since then with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, which joined the search on Monday.

Searcy’s body was recovered at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday in the river near the 13600 block of South Calhoun, close to where the crash occurred, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Thursday did not immediately rule on the cause and manner of Searcy’s death pending further investigation, authorities said. He lived in the Galewood neighborhood on the North Side.