Second City performer, TV producer Danny Breen dies at 67

Danny Breen appears with Meagen Fay in the 1983 Second City show "Exit, Pursued by a Bear." | SECOND CITY

Danny Breen, a Second City performer of the early 1980s who became a successful Hollywood actor and producer, has died at age 67.

He died at his Los Angeles home after a seven-year fight with cancer, Second City CEO Andrew Alexander said.

“If you ask anyone about Danny Breen, they’ll tell you, ‘Nicest guy ever,’ ” said an announcement Friday night on the Second City Facebook page. “We’ll miss you.”

Breen performed alongside George Wendt, Tim Kazurinsky and Jim Belushi in a series of Second City revues starting in 1979. He later moved to Los Angeles and was a producer on TV series including “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and “The Wayne Brady Show.”

“Whose Line” performer Colin Mochrie tweeted that Breen was “one of the world’s best. Very funny, very caring, the loveliest of the loveliest.”

As an actor, Breen made guest appearances on shows including “The Golden Girls,” “Full House,” “Seinfeld,” “Frasier” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”