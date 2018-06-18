Second driver identified in fatal wrong-way crash on I-57

Authorities have identified the second driver killed earlier this month in a wrong-way crash on I-57 in Country Club Hills.

The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. June 3 in the northbound lanes near 183rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

An investigation found that Brian Schofield was driving a 2009 Hyundai sedan south when he collided with a 2005 Jeep SUV driven by 54-year-old Richard Huffman, according to state police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hyundai struck the left guardrail at a high rate of speed and became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Schofield, of Chicago, and Huffman were both pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Autopsies found both died of injuries they suffered in the collision.

All lanes were reopened about 2:30 a.m. Monday.