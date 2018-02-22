Second drunk driver this week gets stuck on railroad crossing in Riverside

Jesse Muniz was arrested for drunk driving after his vehicle got stuck on a railroad crossing Sunday in Riverside | Riverside Police Department.

A drunk driver was charged after his vehicle got stuck on a railroad crossing Sunday night in west suburban Riverside.

The man was driving a 2016 Ford sedan when his wheels became lodged between the rails about 6:51 p.m. at the Canadian National Railroad crossing in the 2600 block of South Harlem, Riverside police said.

Jesse Muniz, 36, of the 6800 block of South Tripp Avenue in Chicago, was charged with two counts of drunk driving and improper lane usage, police said.

An officer spotted Muniz’s vehicle stuck on the tracks and approached Muniz, removing him from the vehicle. The officer noticed that Muniz was intoxicated and administered a DUI field test, which Muniz failed, police said.

The wheel area and front end of his vehicle were severely damaged and the vehicle had to be towed, police said.

Earlier Sunday, another drunk driver was arrested after getting stuck on the Burlington-Northern Sante Fe railroad tracks, about 100 feet east of the crossing on Longman Road in Riverside.

Jacqueline A. Gonzales, 29, of Chicago, was charged with drunk driving, driving in the wrong lane, driving on the sidewalk, and several other traffic violations after she drove onto a railroad track thinking it was a roadway, according to police.

No train was approaching the crossing in either incident.