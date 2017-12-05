Second man charged with deadly Black Friday shooting

A second man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Black Friday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Keenan Seymour, 19, is charged with a felony count of first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 24 killing of 22-year-old Manuel Salazar, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Alec Aguilar, 19, was also previously charged with a felony count of first-degree murder for the shooting.

Salazar was a passenger in a vehicle at 10:18 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Avenue M when someone shot him from another vehicle, authorities said at the time. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to his back.

Seymour, who lives in the South Chicago neighborhood, was ordered held without bond and is expected to appear in court again on Thursday, according to police and the Cook County sheriff’s office. Aguilar is also being held without bond and is due back in court Dec. 21.