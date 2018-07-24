Second man dies after 7 shot in East Garfield Park

Police investigate a shooting about 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018 in the 3100 block of West Fulton Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A second man has died after he and six others were shot at a park Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 9:40 p.m., the seven men were gathered at a park bench in the 3100 block of West Fulton when four people approached them and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

Kevontay Montgomery, 22, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:28 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in west suburban Maywood. An autopsy Tuesday found he died of a gunshot wound to the back and his death was ruled a homicide.

Tavish Harris, 30, of Berwyn, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at Stroger at 11:33 p.m. Saturday, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Monday found Harris died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Five other men, ranging from 26 to 47 years old, were shot and taken by paramedics to hospitals in various conditions, police said.

The 47-year-old was shot in his chest and leg, and was taken to Stroger in critical condition, police said. A 33-year-old struck multiples times in his back and a 31-year-old shot in his face were both in serious condition at the same hospital.

A 30-year-old man was taken to Stroger with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. His condition had stabilized.

The seventh victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in his arm and leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.