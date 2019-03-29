Second man killed in Lawndale crash identified

Authorities have identified the second man killed in a crash that also left a pedestrian injured Wednesday morning in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

Jahir Misael Lumbreras Burgos, 25, was in a vehicle with 16-year-old Anjel Moreno heading north on Kedzie at 5:53 a.m. when it ran a red light at Roosevelt and hit an eastbound flatbed truck in the intersection, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Burgos, who lived in Blue Island, and Moreno, who lived in Rockford, were both dead at the scene, authorities said.

A nearby pedestrian was also hit by a vehicle part that went airborne during the crash, police said. The 60-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor injuries.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.