Second suspect charged with Park Manor shooting

A second person has been charged with a shooting last week in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

A 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk at 10:40 a.m. in the 7100 block of South State when three people walked up and fired at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the left arm and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Kevon Reed, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were both taken into custody after the shooting, police said. They were each charged with felony aggravated battery with a firearm.

Reed, who lives in Park Manor, was also charged with a felony count of robbery armed with a firearm, police said.

He was ordered held without bail during a hearing Thursday before Judge Stephanie K. Miller, according to Cook County court records. His next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 5.

The third suspect remains at large as Area South detectives continue to investigate.