Section of Ashland to close next week for railroad work on Near West Side

A section of Ashland Avenue between 15th and 16th streets on the Near West Side will be closed starting Sunday night for overhead rail reconstruction.

Work will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday and finish by 11 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers going south on Ashland will need to turn west at Roosevelt Road, south on Western Avenue and east on Cermak Road before turning back to Ashland Avenue, CDOT said. Drivers going north will need to turn west on Cermak Road, north on Western Avenue and east on Roosevelt Road before returning to Ashland Avenue.