Section of Harrison Street to close Saturday for filming

A portion of Harrison Street in University Village on the West Side will close Saturday for filming.

Harrison will be closed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. between South Ashland Avenue and South Loomis Street, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers traveling east are advised to turn left at Ashland to Congress Parkway and right on Loomis to return to Harrison, CDOT said. Those westbound should turn left on Loomis to Taylor Street and right on Ashland to get back to Harrison.