Security guard accidentally shoots his foot in restroom

A security guard accidentally shot himself in the foot Tuesday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old guard was in the restroom of the place he worked when he discharged his weapon, Chicago police said.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. in the first block of East 95th Street, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the incident.