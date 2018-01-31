Security guard at Pilsen high school accused of having sex with student

A security guard at a public high school in the Pilsen neighborhood is facing a sexual assault charge over an alleged relationship he had with a student.

Ellis Davis, 21, is charged with criminal sexual assault committed by a person in a position of trust or authority, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Davis’ bail was set at $25,000 at a court appearance Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the relationship began in October last year when the girl was 16 and a student at Benito Juarez Community Academy, 1450 W. Cermak Road, where Davis worked for Chicago Public Schools as a security guard.

The two became close and smoked marijuana together after school in Davis’ car, or at a park nearby, and began communicating over the social messaging apps, prosecutors said.

A month later, after the girl turned 17, they began a sexual relationship, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said Davis contacted the student and told her he had marijuana in his car she could sell at the school.

The girl’s mother discovered messages between the two and called police, prosecutors said. During interviews with authorities, he admitted to having sex with the girl and said he knew he should not have because he worked for CPS.

A spokesman for CPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Davis was taken into custody Tuesday, according to a Chicago Police report. He lives in the Bronzeville neighborhood.