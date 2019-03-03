10 people attack security guard at H&M on Mag Mile

A group of 10 people attacked a security guard Saturday night at an H&M clothing store on the Magnificent Mile.

The incident happened at closing time when the guard asked two females to make their final purchases at the store, located in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

They tried to pass the last point of purchase with items they did not pay for, and then began to punch and kick the guard, police said.

Eight others joined in the beating, police said. At one point, a female pepper sprayed the guard’s face. The group ranged in age from 15 to 55 years old, police said.

They left the store but failed to steal anything, police said. The guard was treated at the scene.

Area Central detectives are investigating.