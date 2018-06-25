Security guard sues two indicted Chicago cops, saying they stole cash and guns

Xavier Elizondo (right) entering federal court with his attorneys. | FOX32

Two Chicago cops facing corruption charges were sued Monday in federal court, accused of stealing cash, watches and guns from a security guard’s apartment on the Southwest Side.

Sgt. Xavier Elizondo and Officer David Salgado — indicted on federal criminal charges in May — now are among 11 officers named in a lawsuit by Raul Robles, 53.

On July 7, 2016, the officers searched Robles’ apartment near Midway Airport. The target was his 24-year-old son, Ulysses Robles.

Arrested on a drug charge, Ulysses Robles pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation.

According to records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, the officers submitted an inventory saying they seized about $3,800, four guns and two bulletproof vests.

But Raul Robles says they also pocketed another $1,800 and two designer watches.

Raul Robles’ attorney Louis Meyer said the police department didn’t return the guns to his client. Raul Robles is an armed security guard who holds a state firearm owner’s identification card that allows him to own guns, Meyer said.

The police department did return $3,800 to Ulysses Robles in a check, according to Meyer.

The department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs investigated Raul Robles’ claims and decided they were unfounded. Robles’ lawsuit calls that investigation a “sham.”

“We believe this warrant was bogus,” Meyer said of the warrant leading to the search of Robles’ home. “We are working to get Ulysses’ conviction vacated.”

Elizondo and Salgado have been indicted on charges they used anonymous “John Doe” informants who presented false information to judges to approve search warrants. The FBI accused the officers of pilfering cash and drugs during searches and sharing the proceeds with their informants.

A Cook County judge has been interviewed by federal authorities in their investigation of the officers, a source said Monday.

Elizondo, 45, and Salgado, 37, face other lawsuits in connection with their searches. Cook County prosecutors have been reviewing cases the officers handled. Criminal charges have been dropped against some defendants because of the allegations against the officers.

