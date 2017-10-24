Semi crash causes debris to fall, closes Chinatown Feeder ramp

The Chinatown Feeder ramp was closed to traffic early Tuesday when a semi truck crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway, causing concrete debris to fall on the ramp.

The truck crashed into a concrete wall about 3:15 a.m. in the inbound lanes of I-90/94 near 29th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Concrete debris fell onto the Chinatown Feeder ramp and more than one vehicle sustained a flat tire, police said. No injuries were reported.

As of 4:10 a.m., the semi truck has been removed from the scene and the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were open to traffic, but the Chinatown Feeder ramp was closed, police said. The ramp from the outbound Stevenson Expressway to the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan was also closed.