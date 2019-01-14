Semi driver hurt after crashing into charter bus on I-294 near Berkeley

The driver of a semitrailer was injured Monday evening after crashing into a charter bus on Interstate 294 near Berkeley.

At 6:51 p.m., the semi was traveling north on I-294 near mile marker 32.5 when it crashed into the bus, which had broken down on the shoulder of the roadway, according to Illinois State Police. All of the passengers had been transferred off the bus prior to the crash.

The collision caused a large fire that was eventually brought under control, state police said. As of 10 p.m., two lanes of northbound traffic had been reopened as troopers investigated.

The driver of the semi was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with a minor leg injury, state police said. No other injuries were reported.