Semi driver killed after rear-ending another semi on I-90 in Kane County: police

A man died in a two-semitrailer crash Wednesday morning on I-90 in Kane County.

At 10:19 a.m., 43-year-old Lorne Hoover II was driving a white Freightliner truck on the far right lane of the westbound I-90 near the 41.25 marker when he rear-ended another semitrailer, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The other truck, a red Freightliner driven by a 49-year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota, had its hazard lights on and was slowing down, police said.

Hoover suffered life-threatening injuries was pronounced dead at the scene by Huntley Fire Department responders, police said. He lived in Machesney Park.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.