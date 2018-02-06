Semi fire near Gurnee shuts down 4 lanes on Tri-State Tollway

Four lanes of the southbound Tri-State Tollway were shut down because of multiple crashes and a semi fire Tuesday morning in north suburban Gurnee.

The semi fire was reported on southbound I-94 near Milwaukee Avenue in Gurnee, according to Illinois State Police.

Four lanes of the tollway were closed as crews worked to offload a load of paper that the truck was carrying, and traffic was getting by on the left shoulder as of 11:45 a.m., state police said.

At least three other crashes involving multiple semis were reported over a two-mile stretch east of that location along the tollway since 10 a.m., state police said.

Further details were not immediately available.