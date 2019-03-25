Semi fire shuts down inbound Dan Ryan local lanes near 35th Street

A semi fire on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 35th Street shut down the inbound lanes Monday afternoon. | Facebook

A semi truck caught on fire Monday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The fire was reported at 2:05 p.m. on the right shoulder on inbound I-90/94 near 35th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Heavy flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the truck.

All inbound local lanes were closed because of the fire, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Illinois State Police said the fire was out by 2:20 p.m. and that lanes are expected to reopen shortly.