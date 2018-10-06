Semi jackknifes, blocks interstate traffic for hours in NW Indiana

A rolled over semi blocked traffic for hours Saturday afternoon in northwestern Indiana. No one was injured in the crash. | Indiana State Police

A semitruck jackknifed and rolled over Saturday afternoon in northwest Indiana, sliding into a vehicle but not injuring anyone.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. when a FedEx driver from Iowa took an onramp too fast from the Indiana Tollroad onto westbound I-80/94, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

The driver lost control and his semi began to jackknife, barreling off the road and onto the outer shoulder, into the grass, police said. The semi started to roll over and cross the west bound lanes of the expressway, landing on its passenger side.

The semi slid into a Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 38-year-old man from Michigan, police said. As that driver was breaking, a 19-year-old driver from Chicago hit the rear of the Traverse. No driver was injured in any of the crashes.

Photos released by state police showed a semi with two trailers jackknifed and blocking all lanes of traffic, almost pinning the Traverse along a concrete median.

The road way was closed until after 6:30 p.m., police said.

There was no info about possible charges or citations.