Semi rollover causes gridlock, diesel spill on I-80/94

A rollover crash involving a semitrailer Monday afternoon on Interstate 80/94 near Gary, Indiana closed lanes and caused extensive delays.

The 2007 Volvo tractor-trailer rolled over about 4:30 p.m. on I-80/94 west near Grant Street, according to Indiana State Police.

Witnesses told troopers the semitrailer went from the right lane onto the shoulder and then jerked left, causing the driver to loose control and the truck to roll onto its side, state police said. The truck then crashed into a concrete barrier wall. The crash caused a large diesel fuel and oil spill, which required cleanup.

The crash closed all lanes initially, but a single lane was reopened shortly after the crash, police said. A second lane was open by 6:45 p.m. and all lanes were open by 8 p.m.

The truck driver, a 49-year-old Indianapolis man, was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said.