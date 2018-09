Semi-truck crashes into apartment building in Lansing

A semi-truck crashed into an apartment building Tuesday morning in south suburban Lansing.

At 4:53 a.m., thee semi-truck left the roadway and crashed into the apartment complex at 18423 Torrence Avenue, according to preliminary information from Lansing police.

It was unclear if anyone was injured.

Torrence Avenue was closed in both directions at 184th Street and residents were asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.