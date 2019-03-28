Semitrailer hits bridge, overturns on Dan Ryan

Traffic is backed up on the Dan Ryan Expressway after a semitrailer overturned and spilled its cargo after hitting the Jackson Boulevard Bridge.

The contents of the trailer hit the bridge shortly after 7 a.m. on outbound I-90/94 near Jackson, according to Illinois State Police. Debris hit a car and the container overturned, spilling its load.

The right and center lanes were closed after the crash, but lanes had been reopened by about 8 a.m., state police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the bridge was damaged in the crash.