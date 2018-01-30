Sen. Gillibrand to headline Chicago fundraiser for Marie Newman, Lipinski rival

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, hits Chicago on Friday to headline a fundraiser at the East Bank Club for Democratic House hopeful Marie Newman, who is challenging Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-Ill., in the March primary.

Gillibrand will also be doing some fundraising for her own re-election warchest.

Gillibrand, mentioned on the list of 2020 presidential prospects, was an early Newman backer, taking sides against a Democratic incumbent in a primary.

Earlier, this month, in a rare break from the usual tradition of House incumbents either backing each other or staying neutral in a primary, Illinois Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Luis Gutierrez endorsed challenger Newman over Lipinski.



The tab ranges from $500 to $2,700.

The hosts include Democratic donor activists Ramsey Ellis; Judy Gold; Fay Hartog-Levin; Paul and Mia Levy; Laura Sova and Ann Tighe and Jim Houlihan.

The battle is for the 3rd Congressional District seat, mainly southwest suburban turf with a slim corridor connecting it to Southwest Side wards in Chicago — especially 13, 14, 19 and 23 — what’s left of the old Chicago machine.

This is the biggest primary challenge Lipinski has faced since 2008. Lipinski had no primary rivals in 2014 and 2016; and nominal opponents in 2010 and 2012. In 2008, Lipinski emerged from a four-way primary field with 53.8 percent of the vote. Lipinski lives in Western Springs; Newman lives in LaGrange.

There is no major GOP contender running. The victor in the March primary will represent the 3rd District in Congress.