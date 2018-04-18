Senate changes rules: Sen. Tammy Duckworth baby to be allowed on Senate floor

WASHINGTON – Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s newborn daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, will become the first baby to get Senate floor privileges.

The Senate on Wednesday, moving what for the chamber is lighting speed, approved the resolution crafted by Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, to allow toddlers under the age of one on the floor during votes.

“Today we officially say to Maile Pearl Bowlsbey welcome to the world and welcome to the United States Senate,” said Sen. Dick Durbin D-Ill., speaking on the Senate floor.

Duckworth made Senate history when she became, on April 9, the first sitting Senator to give birth while in office. Rather than take a formal maternity leave at her home in Hoffman Estates, Duckworth is sticking around Washington in order to be available to come to the Senate in case her vote is needed.

The resolution allows any Senator –man or woman- who has a son or daughter under the age of one onto the floor of the Senate during votes.

The definition in the resolution of son or daughter “means a biological, adopted, or foster child, a stepchild, a legal ward, or a child of a person standing in loco parentis.”

The measure jetted out of the Senate Rules Committee under the leadership of the Chairman, Sen. Roy Blunt R-Mo. and the top Democrat, Sen. Amy Klobuchar D-Mn.

Klobuchar said this was the first change in floor privilege rules since service dogs were allowed in 1977.

“This an example for the country that all employers need to start looking at work family-friendly places,” Klobuchar told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The work situation in the Senate is unique because “you could be called in with very little notice.. at two in the morning” for a vote and “you may not have child care.”