Senators reveal first findings in Russia probe

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., (right) and committee Vice Chair Mark Warner, D-Va., hold a news conference on the status of the committee's inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol October 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee says there’s a “large consensus” that Russians hacked into political files and released that information in an effort to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia provided an update on the committee’s investigation at a news conference Wednesday. He was joined by committee chairman, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

The committee is one of several that are investigating Russian interference in the election and potential collusion between Russia and associates of the Trump campaign.

Warner says the Russian effort to sway the election also involved attempts to test the vulnerabilities of 21 states’ election systems.

Burr says no vote counts were altered.