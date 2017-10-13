Senior care company sued after couple dies from fumes of running car

The family of a couple who died last year after breathing car exhaust fumes in their northwest suburban Park Ridge home says an in-home senior care agency provided inadequate supervision and contributed to their deaths.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Friday by the children of Thomas and Joan Kean and seeks an unspecified amount in damages from Comfort Keepers, a Wheeling-based home care company for seniors.

Thomas Kean, 79, went for a drive Nov. 4, 2016 with a Comfort Keepers caregiver who was providing assistance at home to Kean and his 78-year-old wife, Joan, according to the suit.

Kean parked the car in a garage attached to his home in the 1000 block of Bonita Drive, but their caregiver “did not properly supervise or confirm that the car was properly shut off prior to going into the house for the evening where they remained all night,” according to the suit.

The suit also claims that although the Comfort Keepers employee later “detected a strange odor in the house,” she did not investigate its source or contact anyone for assistance.

Thomas Kean died of carbon monoxide poisoning that day and his death was ruled accidental, according to the suit and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His wife died of the same cause nearly two weeks later. Her death was not investigated by the medial examiner’s office, according to county records.

The Keans’ children claim the company and its employee failed to provide the necessary care and services to prevent their death, according to the suit. Further, that the caregiver should have known the couple needed supervision — including making sure their car was shut off after use — due to Thomas’ advancing age and Joan’s symptoms from Alzheimer’s disease.

A owner of Comfort Keepers did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.