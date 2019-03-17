Seniors targeted in series of North Side burglaries: police

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters. | File photo by Scott Olson, Getty Images

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries targeting seniors across the North Side over the last few weeks.

In each case, suspects told victims they worked for the city and needed to inspect the inside of their homes, police said. Once inside, one would pretend to inspect while the other removed property from the residence.

The suspects used physical force if the victims wouldn’t let them in or attempted to intervene, police said.

The burglaries reported:

At 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the 5500 block of West Schubert Avenue

At 2:55 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the 1700 block of West Thome Avenue

At 5:45 p.m. on Feb 22. in the 3600 block of North Ravenswood Avenue

At 5:12 p.m. on March 5 in the 5000 block of North Hamlin Avenue

At 2:30 p.m. on March 11 in the 1900 block of West Eddy Street

At 6:40 p.m. on March 11 in the 5500 block of West Wilson Avenue

At 7:10 p.m. on March 13 in the 4400 block of West Peterson Avenue

The suspects were described as two to four males between the ages of 25 and 60 standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-foot-2.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.