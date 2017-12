Sens. Durbin and Duckworth endorsing Pritzker in governor’s race

Illinois’s two senators are expected on Friday to endorse Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker.

The moves by Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin are the latest in a series of high-profile endorsements of Pritzker, as he builds momentum in the Democratic primary for governor.

Pritzker leads six other democrats who are vying for a chance to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in the March 2018 primary.

More details to come.