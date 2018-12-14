Sensing defeat, Rauner admits seeking other candidates to replace him on ballot

Before getting walloped in his bid for re-election last month, Gov. Bruce Rauner tried to recruit other candidates to take his place in the uphill battle, he admitted this week.

In an interview with ABC7, Rauner acknowledged tapping two men and two women in hopes they would consider a candidacy.

“I said, ‘I’ll step aside, I’ll give you huge financial resources, you run for governor, I’ll support you. You have as good or better chance to get elected than me.’ All four of them said, ‘No, too tough, too unlikely, too difficult,’” Rauner — a millionaire venture capitalist — said in the television interview that aired Thursday night.

His efforts to seek a replacement happened even before the March primary, when he narrowly beat state Rep. Jeanne Ives (R-Wheaton), and extended into the summer, the station reported.

It wouldn’t have necessarily been up to Rauner to chose his replacement, officials said. If Rauner had relinquished the nomination, the GOP state central committee would have had eight days to name a replacement, according to State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.

“Obviously, he could have recommended a preferred replacement, but the decision would have had to be made by the Republican state central committee,” Dietrich said.

ABC reported that Kane County Republican state Sen. Karen McConnaughey, who resigned from office this year, was one of the women he reached out to, and that he also asked Cubs part-owner Todd Ricketts.

The Chicago Tribune reported that another recruit was Erika Harold, who ended up losing the race for Illinois attorney general.

A spokesman for Ricketts declined to comment. The others he recruited couldn’t immediately be reached.

During the interview, Rauner also blamed President Trump as a “contributing factor” in his 16-point loss to Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker. He believes his chances to stay in office would have been better if Democrat Hillary Clinton had won.