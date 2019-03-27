Man charged with shooting at cops before South Chicago standoff

A man has been charged with shooting at Chicago police officers before a five-hour standoff with a SWAT team last week in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Seren Woodfork, 24, is charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm toward a police officer, according to Chicago police.

Police were initially called about 2:50 p.m. March 21 for reports of gunfire in the 8100 block of South Crandon Avenue, police said.

Woodford fired multiple gunshots at officers and barricaded himself inside a home, police said. A SWAT team was called to the scene.

The standoff ended peacefully and Woodfork, who lives in the same neighborhood, was taken into custody about 8:15 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

“Special appreciation to Chicago Police SWAT and district officers who demonstrated exemplary professionalism during a very dangerous involved situation,” CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted, in part.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered him held without bail during a hearing Saturday, according to Cook County court records. His next court date was set for Thursday.