Sergeant struck by vehicle during traffic stop in West Englewood

A Chicago Police sergeant was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in the South Side West Englewood neighborhood.

About 12:15 p.m., the sergeant was conducting a narcotics investigation in the 5500 block of South Racine and pulled over a vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The vehicle struck the sergeant and then fled the scene, police said. The sergeant suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

After a short chase, the driver was taken into custody about 12:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Ashland, police said. Charges are pending Wednesday afternoon.