Girl, 17, missing from Marquette Park

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Marquette Park.

Sergina Rodriguez was last seen May 4 in the 6300 block of South Richmond Street, according to Chicago police.

She is often in the area of the 2500 block of South Francisco Avenue in Little Village, police said.

Rodriguez, who is 4-foot-8 and 95 pounds, was last seen wearing a purple Apostle brand sweater, a white t-shirt, white torn jeans and pink Ugg boots, according to police.

Anyone with knowledge of her location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.