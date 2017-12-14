Serial bank robber strikes TCF Bank branch in Arlington Heights

The person suspected in two northwest suburban bank robberies this month struck a third time Wednesday in Arlington Heights.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 6:45 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco at 1860 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The male suspect also robbed another TCF Bank branch at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 10 at 13200 Village Green Drive in Huntley, and a Chase Bank branch at 2:56 p.m. Dec. 1 at 300 Northwest Highway in Cary, the FBI said. In both of those cases, he was described as a white male wearing sunglasses and a long-haired black wig.

In the Cary robbery, he was described as standing about 5-foot-8 with a thin build and and he wore light blue shoes with white soles, blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage baseball cap and black knit gloves, according to Cary police.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the robber’s arrest, according to the FBI. Anyone with information should call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700 or Cary police at (847) 639-2341.