Stowaway pleads not guilty after Chicago to London flight

Marilyn Hartman is accused of flying ticketless from Chicago to London last month. She pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to burglary, theft and trespassing charges. | AP Photo

An Illinois woman with a history of getting past airport security and sneaking onto planes has pleaded not guilty in a Chicago case.

Marilyn Hartman is accused of flying ticketless from Chicago to London last month. She pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to burglary, theft and trespassing charges.

A judge released the 66-year-old woman after the Jan. 18 incident and told her to stay away from airports. But she was arrested again at O’Hare Airport about a week later.

Hartman will remain in custody until at least March 22, when her public defender is expected to ask for a review of her bail. A judge previously denied a request from Hartman’s attorney to allow her to be sent to a facility that provides housing and counseling for former jail inmates.