Series of armed robberies reported on West, Northwest sides

Police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies over last two weeks on the West and Northwest Sides.

In each inceident, the robber walked up to a person, announced a robbery and stole the victim’s belongings at gunpoint, police said.

The robberies happened:

about 5:15 a.m. Jan 29. in the 1700 block of North Keating;

about 6:45 a.m., Jan. 31 in the 1600 block of North Lamon;

at 9:57 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 1700 block of North Keating;

about 9 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 5000 block of West Bloomingdale;

about 11:45 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 1800 block of North Laramie; and

about 2:10 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 1500 block of North Keating.

The robber is described as a black man, thought to be between 19 and 25 years old, weighing between 150 and 180 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8263.