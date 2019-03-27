Our Pledge To You

Crime

03/27/2019, 11:52pm

Series of burglaries across Northwest, West Sides: police

By Sun-Times Wire
Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries reported in Hermosa, Montclare, Austin and Humboldt Park this month.

Suspects target restaurants or self-storage facilities and steal unknown amounts of money and other items, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries reported:

  • About 4:07 a.m., March 8 in the 4500 block of West North Avenue;
  • About 4:35 a.m., March 8 in the 4000 block of West Grand Avenue;
  • About 3:25 a.m., March 17 in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue;
  • About noon, March 19 in the 6600 block of West Diversey Avenue; and
  • About 12:33 a.m., March 21 in the 4500 block of West Grand Avenue.

The suspect is described as a 35- to 55-year-old man weighing between 220 to 260 pounds, standing 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and wearing black gloves, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

