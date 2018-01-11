Police are warning Far South Side residents about three recent burglaries at business in the Roseland neighborhood.
In each incident, the burglar either broke a glass front door, pried open a rear door or cut a hole in the roof to to gain access to a business, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The suspect then stole cash registers and clothing.
The robberies happened:
• Dec. 26 in the 11200 block of South Michigan;
• Dec. 18 in the 11100 block of South Michigan; and
• Tuesday in the 10200 block of South Michigan.
The burglar is described as a 5-foot-10, 220-pound black man, thought to be between 35 and 40 years old, according to Chicago Police. He was seen wearing a green puffy jacket, a black winter hat and gloves.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.