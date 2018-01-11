Series of burglaries reported at Roseland businesses

Police are warning Far South Side residents about three recent burglaries at business in the Roseland neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar either broke a glass front door, pried open a rear door or cut a hole in the roof to to gain access to a business, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The suspect then stole cash registers and clothing.

The robberies happened:

• Dec. 26 in the 11200 block of South Michigan;

• Dec. 18 in the 11100 block of South Michigan; and

• Tuesday in the 10200 block of South Michigan.

The burglar is described as a 5-foot-10, 220-pound black man, thought to be between 35 and 40 years old, according to Chicago Police. He was seen wearing a green puffy jacket, a black winter hat and gloves.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.