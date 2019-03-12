Series of home burglaries reported in Albany Park, Irving Park: police

Police are warning residents about a string of home burglaries over the past few weeks in the Albany Park and Irving Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each case, someone entered a home through a door or window and took property from within, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 4700 block of North Monticello;

Between 12:30 a.m. and to 11 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 3800 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue;

Between 9 a.m. and 12:15 a.m. Feb. 28 in the 4200 block of North Saint Louis Avenue;

Between 11:25 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. March 1 in the 4000 block of North Bernard Street; and

Between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. March 1 in the 4700 block of North Saint Louis Avenue.

Police described the suspect in the two March incidents as a 30 to 40-year-old white Hispanic man in a blue T-shirt and hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8263.