Series of robberies reported in Bronzeville

Police are warning residents of three recent robberies in South Side Bronzeville.

In each of the incidents, someone approached the victims from behind, placed an object against their backs or implied that he was armed, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 4300 block of South Prairie Avenue;

about 6:50 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue; and

about 2:30 p.m. March 5 in the 700 block of East 43rd Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.